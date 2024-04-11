INDIA VOTES 2024: Chandigarh Administration bans carrying of arms

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 10

The UT Administration has banned carrying of arms and ammunition in the city ahead the Lok Sabha election.

Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh issued an order under Section 144 of the CrPC prohibiting carrying of arms and ammunition during the election period. He also directed that arm license holders to deposit weapons at the nearest police station within 7 days of receiving a notice the DC office.

A committee has been formed under the District Magistrate and the Senior Superintendent of Police that will examine cases where arms deposition was necessary. Some categories have been exempted from weapon deposition as per instructions of the Election Commission. Any license holder desiring that his weapon should not be deposited, may apply to DC office citing valid grounds for such exemption.

The Committee of District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police will give its final approval on the basis of recommendation of the Screening Committee. If the license holder, on receipt of such notice, fails to deposit arms within the period of 7 days, he shall be liable for prosecution under Section 188 of the IPC.

