INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress trouble far from over, more leaders quit posts

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, April 16

With more office-bearers resigning from their posts, the city Congress’ trouble seems to be far from over. The party, according to the rebels, is further going to see a big rebellion in the next few days with a string of resignations likely to be witnessed daily.

People close to senior Congress leader and former MP Pawan Kumar Bansal said leaders from various wings, general secretaries, youth Congress and councillors were going to resign from their posts in the coming days. Sources said councillors, including vice-president Gurpreet Singh Gabi, who is close to Bansal, are expected to put in their papers.

Today, more office-bearers, including party’s Himachal Pradesh cell chairman Mihir Guleria, resigned from their posts, seeking resignation of city party president HS Lucky. “We are upset at the social media post of Lucky which read ‘Bansal ke saath khela ho gaya’ after party ticket was not given to him. We have all sent our resignations to national president Mallikarjun Khargeji,” said Guleria.

Meanwhile, Lucky claimed the Himachal Pradesh cell was already dissolved and Guleria was no longer its chairman, which the latter termed as a lie. Lucky also claimed several leaders, who resigned yesterday, had taken back their resignations.

A senior leader of the Bansal camp, who had also resigned, said they wanted either Lucky’s ouster or ticket for Bansal.

Earlier, Lucky had suggested the party high command fielding a fresh face from the city. Meanwhile, Lucky released a video in which he said, “If anyone in the party has any grievance with me, let’s sit and resolve. Let’s resolve the issue at the party level, rather than making it public. It is a big election and our fight is with the BJP and against the policies of PM Narendra Modi. If we did not get along in this election, we will repent our entire life that we had a chance to defeat the BJP that is misusing its power in the country.”

Remove Lucky, rebels tell Tewari

Congress candidate Manish Tewari held a meeting with a group of rebels at Congress Mahila Morcha president Deepa Dubey’s residence in Sector 15. Talking to Chandigarh Tribune, Dubey said, “He asked us to support him and take back the resignations, but we clearly told him to remove Congress president HS lucky first. He said it was not in his hands. Thus, we stick to our stand.”

