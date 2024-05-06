INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 5

Disgruntled Congress leaders, including three councillors, who are considered close to former MP Pawan Kumar Bansal, finally expressed their support to party candidate Manish Tewari during a major workers’ convention held at Dhanas this evening. However, four-time MP and party stalwart Bansal gave it a miss.

Resignations of 300 office-bearers rejected During the convention, the resignations of 300 office-bearers were rejected by the party president. Councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi said all of them would work for the victory of the party’s official candidate. Manish Tewari said seeing the turnout of workers at the convention, he was sure of the Congress’ victory.

Sources said Bansal was sent an invitation for the event but he did not turn up. Councillors Gurpreet Singh Gabi, Sachin Galav and Nirmala Devi along with a large number of office-bearers and workers of the party extended their support to the party candidate.

They had earlier held a meeting and announced a major convention of workers to decide on whether to support Tewari or not. They had alleged that they were not being heard in the party. Some of them had even demanded a working president for the city unit.

However, Tewari along with Congress president HS Lucky was able to pacify them.

The faction of disgruntled leaders and workers, which was led by Gabi, held a major event today to publicly express their support to Tewari. Gabi had got phone calls from two senior leaders from Delhi, including Rajeev Shukla, who tried to convince him to stand with the party candidate.

Resentment among party leaders and workers surfaced after Tewari was named candidate for the city LS seat. Bansal was also in the race for ticket. Several leaders associated with Bansal, including Congress Mahila Morcha president Deepa Dubey, had resigned from their posts.

However, city Congress president HS Lucky said, “All is well in the party. Bansalji is our very respected and senior leader. He will soon join us.”

Bansal was not available for comment. Gabi said, “The frustrated workers and office-bearers of the Congress asked many questions to Manish Tewariji regarding Chandigarh and the city party unit. His simplicity and loving nature won the hearts of all workers. Workers told Tewariji that they had a different image in their mind before meeting him, but after listening to him today, they are feeling proud to be a Congress worker.”

