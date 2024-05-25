INDIA VOTES 2024: Don’t let arrogance cloud your vision, Sanjay Tandon tells opponent

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

BJP candidate for the Chandigarh parliamentary seat Sanjay Tandon today took a jibe at Congress nominee Manish Tewari and advised him to not wash his party’s dirty linen in public.

Addressing a gathering during a padyatra today, Tandon referred to Tewari’s statement wherein he had asserted that he did not need Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to campaign for him in Chandigarh and that he was capable of winning the election on his own.

Claiming that Tewari ‘insulted senior leaders of his party’, Tandon said the Congress candidate’s statement was “a reflection of his true character”. He warned that such an exaggerated pride would not only jeopardise Chandigarh, but also Tewari. “I would suggest you (Tewari) to not allow arrogance cloud your vision,” the BJP nominee said.

Tandon remarked, “Tewari is living in a fantasy land. He believes that he can replicate his past behaviour of taking voters for a ride in Chandigarh as he did in Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib. However, the discerning and educated voters of the City Beautiful will not allow him to repeat his tactics and are ready to give him a befitting reply on June 1.”

The BJP leader covered various areas, including BBMB Colony, Motor Market in Mani Majra, Indira Colony, Shastri Nagar and Shanti Nagar, during the foot march.

Meanwhile, a large number of women today extended their support to the BJP candidate when Tandon’s wife Priya Tandon met them in Maloya.

CEO reviews poll preparedness

Chandigarh: UT Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vijay Namdeo Zade on Friday reviewed the poll preparedness for the upcoming General Election to the Lok Sabha here. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Vinay Partap Singh, IGP RK Singh, SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, all assistant returning officers and all nodal officers. During the meeting, discussions focused on key areas, including voter registration, deployment of election staff, security arrangements and the implementation of technological tools to enhance the voting experience and accuracy. TNS

Candidates present poll spending record

Chandigarh: The second inspection and reconciliation meeting with candidates was held at the UT Guest House on Friday. All 19 candidates presented their election expenditure booklets along with relevant documents and vouchers, adhering to the stipulated guidelines of the Election Commission of India. The record maintained by these candidates was reconciled with the shadow registers maintained by the expenditure accounting teams. The next inspection meeting is scheduled for May 29. TNS

App for PwDs to facilitate voting

Chandigarh: A mobile application, Saksham, has been launched to facilitate voting for persons with disabilities (PwDs) in the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency. Through the app, PwD voters can request the assistance of a volunteer on the day of voting to help them at polling stations. Additionally, the app allows voters to book a wheelchair, which will be available at the polling booth, to facilitate their mobility. The app also offers a dedicated pick up-and-drop off service for them. PwD voters in the city have been asked to register on 'Saksham' to avail themselves of these services. TNS

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress