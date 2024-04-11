INDIA VOTES 2024: EVM dispatch centres, strong rooms to come up at 3 places in Mohali district

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 10

Sports Complex, Sector 78, Government College, Dera Bassi, and Government Polytechnic, Khooni Majra, have been identified for setting up of strong room and dispatch centre for EVMs in the three constituencies of the district.

District electoral officer Aashika Jain today visited the Sports Complex, identified for setting up of strong room and EVM dispatch centre for the SAS Nagar Assembly constituency.

For election preparedness, the strong rooms and dispatch centres are identified in each Assembly constituency of the district so that the polling parties, who have to depart for poll duty in a particular constituency, should get EVMs and other election-related material under the single roof.

While reviewing the site, Jain emphasised foolproof security arrangements for safeguarding the EVMs to be stored here between April 30 and May 31, the day of dispatching of polling parties.

The EVMs with VVPATs would be kept here under CCTV, paramilitary and police security.

Curbs imposed on sale, supply of spirit in district

The Mohali administration has prohibited the unauthorised sale and supply of industrial spirit and methanol in the district to avert any tragedy by consuming spurious liquor.

Holding a meeting of licensees of industrial spirit, methanol and newly allocated liquor vends and representatives of distilleries, breweries and bottling plants at the District Administrative Complex, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said all stakeholders should keep in mind that the sale, supply and stock of all these was being monitored and nobody would be spared if found guilty. She cautioned the stakeholders to keep track of their supplies regularly so as to prevent diversion or pilferage on the way.

