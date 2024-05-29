Zirakpur: Give us 13 seats in Punjab, we’ll end BJP’s high-handedness, says Arvind Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, May 28

National Convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today campaigned for AAP candidate Dr Balbir Singh from Patiala and held a roadshow in Zirakpur.

Addressing the people, Kejriwal said, “You have given chances to all party candidates, but no one did anything for you, nor did anyone raise their voice for your rights in Parliament. Our candidate Dr Balbir understands all your problems. He will raise your issues in Parliament.”

“Give the AAP all 13 seats of Punjab. All our MPs will raise the voice of the people of the state and get all issues resolved at the Centre by stopping BJP’s ‘gundagardi’. When we will have 13 MPs from Punjab, then the Central Government cannot stop even Rs 1 of Punjab’s funds. Sadda Haq ithe rakh...Sadda Haq ethe rakh...,” he said.

Attacking Amit Shah, he said the HM had threatened the people of Punjab that he would topple the AAP government after June 4 and remove Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The Delhi CM sidestepped the local issues of frequent power cuts and potholed roads. The road show was taken out in an area where the road was carpeted recently. Later, party candidate Dr Balbir Singh met local shopkeepers. He was accompanied by Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa.

After the roadshow, Atul, a Baltana shopkeeper, quipped, “Kitna saaf suthra lag raha hai aaj Baltana (The area looks neat and clean).”

Moments after the roadshow got over, there was a power outage in the area. Residents said this is the third outage since morning.

Baltana shopkeeper Vinod Kumar said, “AAP vale gaye, bijli bi saath le gaye.” Dr Balbir Singh, who was state Health Minister, is pitted against Cong-turned-BJP leader Preneet Kaur, Cong candidate Dharamvir Gandhi and SAD treasurer NK Sharma.

