Zirakpur: Give us 13 seats in Punjab, we’ll end BJP’s high-handedness, says Arvind Kejriwal

Zirakpur, May 28
National Convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today campaigned for AAP candidate Dr Balbir Singh from Patiala and held a roadshow in Zirakpur.
Addressing the people, Kejriwal said, “You have given chances to all party candidates, but no one did anything for you, nor did anyone raise their voice for your rights in Parliament. Our candidate Dr Balbir understands all your problems. He will raise your issues in Parliament.”
“Give the AAP all 13 seats of Punjab. All our MPs will raise the voice of the people of the state and get all issues resolved at the Centre by stopping BJP’s ‘gundagardi’. When we will have 13 MPs from Punjab, then the Central Government cannot stop even Rs 1 of Punjab’s funds. Sadda Haq ithe rakh...Sadda Haq ethe rakh...,” he said.
Attacking Amit Shah, he said the HM had threatened the people of Punjab that he would topple the AAP government after June 4 and remove Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
The Delhi CM sidestepped the local issues of frequent power cuts and potholed roads. The road show was taken out in an area where the road was carpeted recently. Later, party candidate Dr Balbir Singh met local shopkeepers. He was accompanied by Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa.
After the roadshow, Atul, a Baltana shopkeeper, quipped, “Kitna saaf suthra lag raha hai aaj Baltana (The area looks neat and clean).”
Moments after the roadshow got over, there was a power outage in the area. Residents said this is the third outage since morning.
Baltana shopkeeper Vinod Kumar said, “AAP vale gaye, bijli bi saath le gaye.” Dr Balbir Singh, who was state Health Minister, is pitted against Cong-turned-BJP leader Preneet Kaur, Cong candidate Dharamvir Gandhi and SAD treasurer NK Sharma.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda
The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...
Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail
The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...
Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich, likely to reach Bengaluru on Friday midnight
The 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is exp...
Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash
A total of 13 premises in Rupnagar district are being search...
BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead
The airbags of the car were deployed after the impact, while...