INDIA VOTES 2024: ‘Govt servants can vote via postal ballot’

Panchkula, May 3
Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Yash Garg today said employees of various government departments associated with essential services would also be able to cast their vote through postal ballot during the Lok Sabha elections.
He said for this, they would have to fill Form 12-D, which they could procure from the District Election Office or download from the Election Commission website. The DEO instructed officials to provide the form to employees who were registered as voters in some other constituency or district.
The form will be sent to the ARO concerned, who would forward it to the RO after verifying the facts. The ballot papers would be issued by the RO. Meanwhile, the ballot papers will have to be dropped in a sealed envelope in the box at the facilitation centre on the scheduled date.
The DEO said cast postal votes would be sent to the RO concerned by a special messenger.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM
Mocks Rahul on Raebareli move, saying ‘daro mat, bhaago mat’