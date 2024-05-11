INDIA VOTES 2024: JP Nadda holds roadshow, seeks votes for BJP Ambala nominee

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 10

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda held a roadshow in favour of the party’s Ambala candidate, Banto Kataria, here today.

Nadda participated in the roadshow for about half an hour and addressed the gathering. He was joined by Banto Kataria, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, district BJP president Deepak Sharma and others.

The roadshow started from DC Model School in Sector 7 and culminated at the Sector 7/8 light point.

Addressing the gathering, Nadda said they were contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha (LS) elections to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolution for a developed country. He asked people to cast votes in the favour of the BJP candidate.

He said, “Earlier, people used to feel uninspired over the political activities in the country, but now we have started taking steps to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolution for a developed India.”

Nadda raised the slogan “Abki baar 400 paar”. He said India became the fifth largest economic power in the world under Modi’s leadership and urged people to vote for the BJP to make India the third largest economy in the world.

He claimed that the country’s exports had increased by 106%. “The country’s advancement in terms of technology among other aspects was evident from the fact that earlier people had to use phones manufactured in other countries, but now these are being manufactured in India itself,” he claimed.

The roadshow, which was slated to begin by 11 am, started at 12 noon. BJP supporters wearing party flags danced to various Haryanvi numbers under the scorching summer sun.

*Core committee meeting

JP Nadda also held a meeting with members of the state core committee in the city and collected feedback on party activities on all 10 Lok Sabha seats of Haryana. He was joined by state election convener Satish Punia, party national secretary Om Prakash Dhankhar, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, former CM and Karnal LS seat candidate Manohar Lal Khattar, former MLA and state BJP president Subhash Barala, Captain Abhimanyu and others.

Party leaders said the congregation discussed the upcoming election-related programmes of national leaders.

