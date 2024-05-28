 INDIA VOTES 2024: M also stands for mehangai, Tharoor reminds PM Modi : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • INDIA VOTES 2024: M also stands for mehangai, Tharoor reminds PM Modi

INDIA VOTES 2024: M also stands for mehangai, Tharoor reminds PM Modi

Takes dig at his remarks on mullah, mujra, mangalsutra

INDIA VOTES 2024: M also stands for mehangai, Tharoor reminds PM Modi

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel address media in Chandigarh on Monday. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 27

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor today remarked that the PM was only talking about “mullah”, “mujra” and “mangalsutra”, but he should know “M” also stands for “mehangai” and Manipur.

“He remains silent on critical issues like inflation and the situation in Manipur. The PM also does not speak on large-scale unemployment,” said Tharoor at a press conference here today. He was accompanied by former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

“He talks of Ram Mandir. The government’s work is not to build mandir. Has situation of the country actually improved? Why to give him third opportunity?” questioned Tharoor.

“We have full faith that on June 4, the government is going to change…,” he asserted, adding that a “chaiwallah” has become a PM due to the democratic principles laid down by the Congress. He credited former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for democracy in the country.

The Congress leader accused the BJP of having plans to change the Constitution if it comes to power this time. “They want a two-thirds majority. Why do they want ‘400 paar’? Only to change the Constitution even though the spirit of democracy has already been killed. Though the Constitution has been changed several times before, it was done by taking all political parties into confidence,” said Tharoor.

He rubbished talks of five PMs in five terms under INDIA bloc and support of Pakistan to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Replying to a question that if the Congress still raised doubts over EVMs even after the Supreme Court’s order in this regard, the Congress leader said, “Everyone should vote. If there is some problem later, we will raise the issue.”

On different stance on the alliance with AAP in states, the Kerala MP said, “The alliance varies state to state. For example, in Tamil Nadu, we are in alliance with one party, but are fighting against it in Kerala. It is the nature of India.”

Tharoor condemned the BJP’s labelling of Punjab farmers as terrorists, asserting that holding protests is their right. Regarding the arrest of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Tharoor said the charges against him over the past two years were baseless and called for an impartial investigation. He insisted that while any issue should be investigated fairly, targeting only Kejriwal was unjust.

On trade with China and PoK issue, Tharoor highlighted that trade with China had tripled, saying that whether this was not a matter of concern. He took a jibe at the Prime Minister's "56-inch chest" remark, pointing out that nothing significant has been done regarding PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir) over the past 10 years. Baghel said during his visit to Banaras, PM Modi had stated that he had been sent by God. So, he thought he was God.

Mentions word ‘defenestrate’ again

Tharoor, who used the word “defenestrate” against the BJP while replying to a question in Jalandhar recently, again used the word at the press conference on Monday. “It implies to throw someone out of the window and this what we exactly need to do,” he said, referring to the BJP.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

