  Chandigarh
INDIA VOTES 2024: Main rivals in Chandigarh slug it out on social media platforms

BJP, Congress post memes, debates, interviews to woo voters

Political posts of the Congress and the BJP on X handles.



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, April 28

Social media has turned into a battlefield for both mainstream political parties in Chandigarh in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Be it X, Instagram, Facebook or WhatsApp, the city BJP and the Congress are making use of these platforms to the fullest to disseminate their message among the public. They have also spent huge amounts on their social media campaigns.

BJP war room active

  • Besides local issues, the BJP is propagating issues of Ram Mandir, Article 370 and works done by PM Modi-led government at Centre.
  • The Congress, through various memes, is attacking the BJP over rising prices, unemployment and other issues.
  • The BJP has set up a digital war room at its Sector 33 office

Interesting small skits, reels, debates, performance-related statistics, interviews or public views are being posted on the social media to woo voters. The parties are also not hesitating from directly targetting the candidates questioning their views, performance or standing. The two parties are also sharing videos of their national leaders.

Besides local issues, the city BJP is propagating national issues, including Ram Mandir, Article 370 and other works done by the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. The city Congress, through various skits, is attacking the BJP over rising prices, unemployment and other related issues.

The BJP, which has especially set up a digital war room at its Sector 33 office and has hired a professional team to run it, is posting the videos of interviews of beneficiaries of national schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and Ujjwala. The party is also sharing videos of party workers, who talk high about candidate Sanjay Tandon helping them in need. Professionally edited videos and pictures of regular campaigning of the party candidate are also being posted.

One of the videos, which has gone viral, has been shot by BJP’s media wing head Sanjeev Rana at Nayagaon on Chandigarh-Punjab border. “Currently, my one foot is in Punjab and other in Chandigarh. While in Chandigarh, AAP and the Congress have a gathbandhan and are heaping praises on each other, but in Punjab, they have a lathbanhan,” Rana is heard saying so in the video targeting the INDIA bloc.

The Congress, besides sharing regular campaigns of the party candidate, also attacked MP Kirron Kher in a recent post.

Several reels of the Congress candidate from public rallies and gatherings have been posted with appeals to people. The party is also regularly sharing memes to target the BJP. It is using slogans such as “Mehangai nahi, parivartan chaiye” and “haath badlega halat.”

