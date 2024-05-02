INDIA VOTES 2024: Manish Tewari holds march in Bapu Dham, interacts with lawyers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

INDIA candidate for Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat Manish Tewari today carried out a ‘padyatra’ (foot march) in Bapu Dham area. He was accompanied by Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky and other senior leaders of the party.

The programme was organised by the local bloc president Mohammad Sulieman along with Kishan. Hundreds of people joined the ‘padyatra’. While assuring their support to Tewari, they raised some of their long pending demands and urged him to get these fulfilled.

Tewari promised that once he becomes the MP, he would personally handle and follow their cases, particularly about granting them the ownership rights. He said ownership was their right and he will ensure to get it for them.

During the day, Tewari held an interaction with lawyers organised by the District Bar Association. Welcoming him, the lawyers said they felt proud that someone belonging to the legal community was going to represent them in parliament.

Expressing his gratitude to the lawyers, Tewari sought their support, and said these elections were for protecting the constitution and democracy in the country which was under threat. He said nobody could understand it better than the lawyers.

He said he was seized of the issues concerning the lawyers, particularly the problems related to parking and chambers for the young lawyers. Tewari also addressed a public meeting in Sector 23 organised by AAP councillor Damanpreet Singh.

