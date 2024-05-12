INDIA VOTES 2024: Manish Tewari raps JP Nadda for seeking 5 more years to resolve issues

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

People of Chandigarh are feeling “cheated and deceived”, INDIA candidate for Chandigarh parliamentary constituency Manish Tewari said today, as the Congress leader launched a scratching attack on BJP national president JP Nadda for seeking five more years to resolve contentious issues of the city.

“What you could not do in 10 years, how can you do it in five years?” he asked Nadda, who was in the city yesterday to campaign for BJP nominee Sanjay Tandon. “It needs a will and an intention to solve people’s problems after getting their votes.”

“You may fool some people sometime, some people all the time, but you can’t fool all the people all the time,” Tewari told Nadda. The Congress leader said people of Chandigarh were feeling “cheated and deceived that the BJP is still asking five more years for solving their issues, which should ideally not have taken even five months if there was a sincere intention to do that”.

He said it was now a matter of less than a month when the INDIA government would replace the BJP at the Centre and then it may take about six months more, when the people of Chandigarh would start feeling difference as to what the sincere intentions of serving people actually mean. “We say what we mean and what we mean, we do,” Tewari said.

The former union minister also “hailed” sitting MP and BJP leader Kirron Kher for reportedly, saying he (Tewari) belongs to Chandigarh as he was born, brought up and educated here.

When asked to comment on Kher’s remarks during an informal interaction with reporters here today, Tewari thanked Kher for “shutting the mouth of the BJP leaders who were describing him as an outsider, despite the fact that he was born here, brought up here, educated here and where his father Prof Vishwanath Tewari was martyred for the unity and integrity of the country and for defending Punjab, the Punjabi and the Punjabiyat”.

“It is a different story that those who were describing him as an outsider, where rank outsiders themselves as they came from Amritsar,” he said referring to Tandon, who was born and brought in Amritsar.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #JP Nadda