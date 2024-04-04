INDIA VOTES 2024: Mohali district to have 3 polling booths managed by youth

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 3

To encourage the participation of youth and first-time voters in the forthcoming General Election, the district is set to have three youth-managed polling booths.

The District Electoral Officer, Aashika Jain, said, as per the directions of the Election Commission, to boost young voters, each assembly segment of the district would have a polling booth with the deployment of young staff to manage the polling process. She added that the District Administration has identified these booths as Government Elementary School, Shingariwala (booth 9) in 52-Kharar; Millennium School, Phase 5, Mohali (booth 158) in 53-SAS Nagar; and ATS Valley School, Dera Bassi (booth no. 167) in 112-Dera Bassi.

Booths would have basic facilities Model polling booths will be decorated with flowers, rangoli, queue management, the provision of basic facilities such as drinking water, medical aid, toilets and volunteers for assistance, as well as crèches. —Aashika Jain, District Election Officer

The DEO said apart from that, the district would also have three pink booths managed by female staff at Shemrock Wonders School, Jamuna Apartment Khanpur in Kharar; Government Senior Secondary School, Phase 3B1, Mohali; and Government Senior Secondary School, Dera Bassi. She said the entire staff in such polling booths, including the polling staff, police, and security personnel, would be women. These polling booths would be distinguished by their pink design, including pink decorative material and table covers. DEO Jain said this would also boost the confidence of the women polling staff, thereby encouraging them to perform their duty diligently and efficiently, besides sending a message among the women voters to participate in the voting process in large numbers.

To boost the participation of Divyang (PwD) voters, the district would also have three Divyang polling booths at Government Elementry School, Dussehra Ground Kharar; Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sohana in Mohali; and Bharatiya Public Senior Secondary School in Dera Bassi, which would be managed by Persons with Disability (PwD) staff. DEO Jain said apart from these distinctive booths, another 22 model polling booths — 9 in Kharar, 7 in Mohali and 6 in Dera Bassi — would also be set up in the district by June 1.

