INDIA VOTES 2024: Mohali liquor vends put under CCTV surveillance

Mohali, April 23
To ensure free, fair and transparent General Election, the Mohali Administration has been keeping a vigil on methanol or industrial spirit, and distilleries, bottling plants, ENA and liquor vends by checking the records of sale, supply and stock on a daily basis.
District Election Officer Aashika Jain, along with SSP Dr Sandeep Garg, held a review meeting. She said that as the district had the movement of all these goods from distilleries and bottling plants, it was a must to keep a strict check on the movement of liquor in the district. She has asked the State Tax Assistant Commissioner Munish Nayyar to ensure that the record of the purchase and sale of methanol or industrial spirits is being monitored on a regular basis by GST officers and sub-divisional teams headed by respective SDMs.
The DEO said Excise or State GST and police officials would also check all spirit license holders (L-17s) in the district to rule out any possibility of pilferage of spirit into the hands of unscrupulous elements.
Speaking about the progress of the installation of IP-enabled CCTVs on the vends of retail licensees from all 14 groups in Mohali, Excise Assistant Commissioner Ashok Chalhotra apprised the officials present at the meeting that out of 350 vend and sub-vendors, about 70 per cent have abided by the instructions while the rest of the work is in progress.
In the case of retail licensees, authorization to designate persons and vehicles on the recommendations of Excise Officers would be issued from the DC Office, SAS Nagar, for the legal collection of the daily sale proceeds of their groups.
The Excise Officials were also directed to ensure that no more than two bottles were to be sold to an individual except where the L-50A license for a party or function has been issued by the competent authority of the Excise Department.
