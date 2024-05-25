INDIA VOTES 2024: Panchkula goes to polls today

Panchkula, May 24
As many as 4,33,094 voters of Panchkula district, which falls in the Ambala Lok Sabha constituency, will exercise their franchise on Saturday. They include 2,27,581 men, 2, 05,487 women and 26 third gender individuals. The district election office has also identified 8,345 young voters in the age group of 18-19, who will cast their vote for the first time.
Voter break-up
4,33,094 Total
2,27,581 male
2,05,487 female
Third gender: 26
(First-timers, age group 18-19: 8,345)
The district election office has sent polling teams to their respective booths. Each team comprises one presiding officer, one assistant presiding officer, two polling officers and two police personnel. Apart from them, 42 sector officers, 14 zonal magistrates and 69 micro observers have also being deployed to ensure a smooth voting process. The teams were provided with election material at Government Girls Postgraduate College (for Kalka Assembly constituency area) and at Government Postgraduate College, Sector 1 (for Panchkula Assembly constituency).
The district election officer said 424 polling stations had been set up in the district, of which 218 are in Kalka and 206 in Panchkula Assembly constituency areas. A Sakhi polling centre, a booth for disabled and a model polling centre each have been established in both Assembly constituencies.
