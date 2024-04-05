INDIA VOTES 2024: Panchkula police, CRPF teams take out flag march in Kalka, Pinjore

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 4

The District Administration, Panchkula police and CRPF teams took out a flag-march in Kalka and Pinjore to generate confidence in residents before the forthcoming General Election. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Himadri Kaushik, said the General Election would be organised in a free, fair and peaceful manner to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the course of voting.

She said the department has established eight interstate border checkpoints and is also in touch with the police force in the adjoining districts. She said the police would carry out strict monitoring of every person and vehicle at the checkpoints.

Police officials said the flag march on Thursday was taken out under the leadership of Kalka ACP Joginder Sharma, SDM Lakshya Sarin, Pinjore Station House Officer Sombir Singh Dhaka and Kalka Station House Officer Hari Ram.

The police have also urged all the arms licence holders in the city to deposit their weapons with the police in time.

