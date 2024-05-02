INDIA VOTES 2024: Randomisation of polling staff conducted in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 1

In the run-up to Lok Sabha Elections-2024, the District Election Office held the first stage of randomisation of polling personnel yesterday.

Representatives of political parties were present during the process, said District Electoral Officer Aashika Jain.

Initially, the number of presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and polling officers had been decided by the computer software for training purposes. The constituencies would be decided during the second randomisation that would be tentatively held on May 16. The allotment of constituencies to the polling staff (polling parties) would be completed on May 31 during the third randomisation while they would depart from the dispatch centres to maintain the secrecy of duty places.

The district has 905 polling booths, including those falling in Chamkaur Sahib, Rajpura and Ghanuar Assembly constituencies. By reserving 50% additional staff for all these booths, a total of 5,448 persons would undergo training at three locations from May 5. These training centres would be set up at Government College, Dera Bassi, Government Polytechnic, Khooni Majra, and the School of Eminence, Phase 3B1, said the Deputy Commissioner.

The randomisation process has deputed 1,362 presiding officers, as many assistant presiding officers and 2724 polling officers.

