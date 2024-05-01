INDIA VOTES 2024: Sanjay Tandon reaches out to Muslims, says BJP for inclusive development

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 30

Highlighting transformative initiatives undertaken by the Narendra Modi government, BJP candidate for Lok Sabha seat Sanjay Tandon today said his party-led government at the Centre was committed to inclusive development of all sections of society, including minorities.

“The Modi government is dedicated to promoting diversity and ensures that every individual’s rights are protected, regardless of caste, creed, or community affiliation,” Tandon told a gathering of the Muslim community in Mani Majra.

Haji Khurshid Mohammad, National Executive member of Minority Morcha, said policies and programmes of the Modi government have ushered in a new era of optimism for the minorities.

Tandon said, “The opposition is in a desperate situation as they don’t have any issue to talk about in this election. They have nothing to talk about as their rule was full of scams, while ours is full of ‘beneficiary schemes’ launched for the poor people.”

He mentioned that under the UDAN scheme, free coaching arrangements were provided to Muslim students for preparation of competitive exams. Additionally, an amount of Rs 51,000 was also given as Shaadi Shagun to Muslim girls who have completed graduation under the Shaadi Shagun Scheme. Furthermore, the Ustad Yojana has been initiated to enhance the skills of Muslim artisans.

The Modi government was committed to the upliftment of Muslims, providing employment opportunities to them under the Shiksha Aur Kamao scheme, he said.

Meanwhile, the Mobile Market Association of Sector 22 and Palasora Market Welfare Association hosted a welcome event, where Tandon was greeted with bouquets and traditional scarves.

Separately, Tandon addressed a series of mandal meetings at Sector 41 and Mauli Complex on Tuesday. Addressing a gathering in Sector 41, organised by KC Rana, Mandal Pradhan of BJP, Tandon delivered a comprehensive analysis of the development that has taken place in the city.

