INDIA VOTES 2024: Sanjay Tandon to submit nomination papers today, hold roadshow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 9

Chandigarh BJP Lok Sabha nominee Sanjay Tandon will lead a roadshow tomorrow before filing his nomination papers at the DC office in Sector 17 here.

The nomination day is auspicious and has been chosen to coincide with Akshya Tritya and Bhagwan Parshuram Jayanti.

Before beginning the roadshow, Tandon, along with his family members, senior party leaders and party activists, will perform a havan at Kamalam, the Chandigarh BJP office in Sector 33.

A cultural programme by troupes from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Uttarakhand is also planned before the start of the procession.

After filing of the nomination papers, BJP president JP Nadda and Tandon will address a public meeting at the Sector 27 Ramlila ground.

Meanwhile, Tandon reiterated his promise to resolve the problems faced by the CHB allottees.

Referring to his commitment to implement a one-time settlement of all CHB issues, Tandon, while addressing a public meeting organied in New Indira Colony and at EWS Colony, Dhanas, said, “We did it in Delhi, we will do it in Chandigarh.”

At EWS Colony event, which was attended by people from ‘Purvanchal’, Tandon highlighted the work that had been done to strengthen the rail connectivity between the city and ‘Purvanchal’. He also underscored the work he did for Purvanchalis during the Covid outbreak.

Tandon said he and BJP workers had distributed free ration and provided medical aid to poor people from UP, who were travelling back to their native places. Residents of the colony, who are mainly from ‘Purvanchal’, announced their support to Tandon.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha