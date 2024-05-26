INDIA VOTES 2024: Show balance sheet of BJP’s 10-yr term, Tewari asks rival

Chandigarh, May 25
Congress candidate Manish Tewari today targeted Sanjay Tandon, the BJP nominee, asking him to produce a ‘balance sheet’ of the BJP’s 10-year tenure.
Tewari said Tandon owed it to the people of Chandigarh for more reasons, as he was the city BJP president for eight years during this period.
Replying to a query on Tandon launching personal attacks against him, he said, “This is a sign of panic and frustration as the BJP candidate had nothing else to speak against me. I have a flawless record of achievements in four decades of public life, including two terms as MP and once as a Union minister.”
Asked to comment on Tandon’s remarks describing him as “high-headed” and that is why he would not debate with him, Tewari said it was another low by Tandon. “What he forgets is that every BJP leader from Prime Minister Narendra Modi downwards has debated critical national issues with me over the decades,” he said.
The Congress leader disclosed that most of the BJP leaders he had met only had one word to describe Tandon that he was an arrogant person. “It is like the pot calling the kettle black,” he remarked.
Tewari observed that there was a reason for Tandon running away from the debate as he did not have any answers to what he did as the UT BJP president for eight years when his party was in power.
Cong candidate reaffirms doubling free ration
In the morning, Tewari held a padyatra in the Kishangarh area and interacted with people while seeking votes. He reaffirmed his party’s commitment to double the free ration being provided to the poor.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 newborns die in fire at children's hospital in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar
Action is being initiated against the owner of the hospital
Health secretary not responding, Delhi health minister orders inquiry into newborn deaths in East Delhi hospital
The Health Minister has ordered a speedy inquiry into the in...
Punjab Police, BSF bust drug smuggling racket; arrest 7 members
Seize 5.47 kg heroin, Rs 1.7 lakh drug money and 40 cartridg...
Remal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, to make landfall by Sunday midnight
The severe cyclone is set to bring extremely heavy rain in t...
At 64.2%, Haryana turnout lower than ’19, Sirsa leads with 69%; Delhi records 58%
57.8% voters cast ballot in Karnal Assembly byelection where...