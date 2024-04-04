INDIA VOTES 2024: Shun differences, AAP tells alliance leaders, workers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 3

Amid dissenting voices by some AAP councillors over support to the Congress candidate for the city Lok Sabha seat, senior AAP leader Prem Garg exhorted the party leaders to shun differences or misconceptions about the alliance and asked them to strengthen the alliance, so that the BJP could be defeated.

Garg was addressing a meeting of all senior leaders of AAP and the Congress, including the Mayor and councillors, held at his residence in Sector 21.

The leaders expressed satisfaction over the progress made by the alliance in preparations of the Lok Sabha elections.

City Congress president HS Lucky said whosoever was nominated as the party candidate, every volunteer would wholeheartedly support him.

Congress leader Manish Bansal told the gathering that in Chandigarh, the Congress-AAP alliance was going to be a motivating force for many years to come and it would make history by winning the Chandigarh seat.

Former Congress Mayor Subhash Chawla and senior leader Abha Bansal also spoke on the occasion. Garg claimed almost 200 senior volunteers, councillors and leaders from both parties attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the councillors and volunteers also felicitated Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor. All leaders thanked honourable Supreme Court for granting bail to Rajya Sabha member and AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

City AAP co-in charge SS Ahluwalia thanked the volunteers who went to Delhi to participate in the protest against the arrest of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

