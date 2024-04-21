INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon blasts Congress' Manish Tewari for his ‘political immaturity’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 20

BJP Lok Sabha candidate Sanjay Tandon today ridiculed Congress nominee Manish Tewari for his “outrageously ridiculous observations” after the first phase of the Lok Sabha election.

The Congress leader yesterday said the BJP would not retain power at the Centre after the General Election.

Tandon said Tewari seemed to be in a dreamland without realising that the writing on the wall was far too clear for a massive mandate in favour of the BJP. It only speaks of the political immaturity of Tewari, he said.

“If someone wishes to live in a fool’s paradise, I have no problem. There’s massive support for the guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Various surveys have predicted that the NDA is going to win overwhelmingly. In Chandigarh, the survey has predicted an outright victory for the BJP,” he said.

He said Modi has ensured all-round development of Bharatvarsh in the past 10 years. The whole world appreciates the ‘Modi Mantra’ of last mile development, he said. Tandon said people of Chandigarh were determined to strengthen their bonding with Modi and would vote for the BJP. “People of Chandigarh cannot be trapped by lies and fake narratives,” he said.

Busy day for Tandon

Tandon attended different public and community meetings held in Sectors 35, 22 and 19. Tandon also attended a Mata Ki Chowki, Jagran and Bhandara. Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra was present at the Sector 35 public meeting.

Underlining the importance of vote, Tandon said: “It’s everyone’s personal duty to cast votes in the interest of the nation. People have seen the development that took place in the past 10 years and want the Modi government to continue their service at the Centre.”

While addressing another gathering in Sector 22, Tandon highlighted schemes such as Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (B-PMJAY), Jan Dhan Yojana, Pension Yojana, Pradhan mantri Awaas Yojana etc. He said: “I am grateful that I have got a chance to serve my city and assure you that the next 5 years will be the golden era of Chandigarh. You, be my support for the next 50 days and I will be your support for the next 5 years.”

At a community meeting held in Sector 19, Tandon praised the 10 years of the BJP government, saying: “The difference between the Congress and BJP government is that the Congress’ 10 years rule was full of scams and BJP’s 10 years were full of schemes launched for the poor people.”

Later in the evening, he attended Mata ki Chowki at Verka Society in Sector 49, Jagran organised by Market Association in Palsora and Bhandara in Ramleela Ground sector 30B.

