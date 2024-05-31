INDIA VOTES 2024: Tandon winds up election campaign with padyatra

Chandigarh, May 30
BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon held a ‘padyatra’ at different locations across the city on the last day of campaigning for the 7th phase of Lok Sabha elections.
Spearheading his padyatra from Sector 25, Tandon proceeded through pivotal localities, including Milk Colony Dhanas, EWS colonies at Dhanas and Maloya, Dadu Majra, Ram Darbar, Hallo Majra, Mani Majra, Indira Colony and Kishangarh.
A BJP press release stated that Tandon adopted a multifaceted approach to connect with voters, conducting a series of events, including 159 public meetings, 75 padyatras, six influencer meetings, 23 Jansabhas, six public rallies and roadshows, since the elections were announced.
As the campaign drew to a close, Tandon extended his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Chandigarh for their unwavering support.
BJP chief holds meetings
City BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra today assigned duties to over 25,000 party workers for the day of polling. They have been assigned different election booths in the city.
Before the campaigning ended at 6 pm today, Malhotra held marathon election meetings with office-bearers and BJP workers at the party office in Sector 33. He met over 600 booth incharges.
“Over 25,000 workers will be deployed in and around booths. They will assist people in voting. These workers have been toiling for about two months to ensure the BJP victory,” he said.
Malhotra also convened a separate meeting of party zila and mandal presidents of different areas. “They were assigned different responsibilities. They will work in tandem with booth workers. They will also brief the city BJP headquarters about the happenings,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Donald Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony
The Biden Harris Campaign says no one is above the law while...
Lok Sabha poll din ends; Modi, Priyanka, Rahul make final push in region
Punjab, Himachal, Chandigarh among 7 states, UT to go to pol...
Major Radhika Sen’s service is true credit to United Nations as a whole: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
Guterres thanks Major Sen and all peacekeepers for their ser...
22 killed, 64 hurt in Akhnoor bus mishap
Was carrying devotees to Shivkhori