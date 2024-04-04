INDIA VOTES 2024: Traders urge political parties to give ticket to local candidates

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 3

Members of the Chandigarh Traders Association, Sector 17, have urged all political parties to field only local candidates in the Lok Sabha elections.

A meeting of the executive body of the association was held under the presidentship of Kamaljit Singh Panchhi in view of the upcoming General Election. Concerns of the city residents were discussed at the meeting.

The members pointed out that traders had been grappling with numerous long-pending issues like one-time settlement scheme in pending VAT cases, streamlining property registries on the basis of ownership shares, conversion of leasehold commercial and industrial properties into freehold units and high collector rate.

The members said in light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, political parties should field local candidates, who could ensure a better understanding of the challenges faced by residents. They pointed out that officers serve in the UT for three years. Every time they were told that the file was pending with the Ministry of Home Affairs. They wanted the MHA to delegate powers to the UT Administrator for a timely solution to their demands.

