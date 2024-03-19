INDIA VOTES 2024: Viksit Bharat Sampark WhatsApp messages poll code violation: RO

Chandigarh, March 18
Returning Officer Vinay Pratap Singh informed that six flying squads have been deployed by the RO office to attend complaints related to violation of model code of conduct received on C-Vigil App of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Today, five MC-related complaints were received on the app. One of the complaints was about bulk WhatsApp messages regarding Viksit Bharat Sampark, sent allegedly by a department of the Government of India after declaration of elections. The District Media Certification and Monitoring Committee examined the complaint as per the model code of conduct guidelines and voluntary code of ethics on the use of social media.
Prima facie it was found a violation of the model code of conduct as it seemed like a case where social media/chat app had been used by the department highlighting achievements of the government after declaration of elections. Since, the matter prima facie was related to use of social media/chat app-WhatsApp by the department, it was referred by the Chief Electoral Officer, Chandigarh, to ECI for appropriate action in this regard.
