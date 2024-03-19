INDIA VOTES 2024: Voters can enrol till May 5 in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 18

DEO Aashika Jain said there would be a zero-tolerance policy towards the use of unfair means during the General Elections. She said the district comprises three state legislative assembly constituencies, out of which Kharar and SAS Nagar fall under Anandpur Sahib and Dera Bassi falls under the Patiala constituency. She added that these constituencies have 818 polling booths and 7,90,499 voters — 4,14,276 men, 3,76,187 women and 36 third gender. The DEO said that anyone who attains the age of 18 by April 1 may enrol themselves by May 5.

Banners of political parties being removed at the traffic light point near Landran village.

Media Monitoring Cell set up DEO Aashika Jain said to keep check on misleading information, fake news, and paid news, a media monitoring cell has been set up too.

The DEO said three flying squads have been deputed in each constituency to keep vigil on the election process, adding that four static surveillance teams have been deputed in each constituency. Apart from this, the district has a grievance cell for all election-related problems. Another online complaint mechanism has been set up related to issues of violation of the model code of conduct. The DEO said residents may upload a photograph or video of violations and it would be handed over to the team concerned within 100 minutes.

The DEO said nakas have been set up to check the inflow of cash, liquor and drugs, adding that non-bailable warrants have been issued to arrest suspects in various cases and to round up the POs. She also said, “The district has about 9,000 licenced weapons that had to be deposited with the police stations or arms dealers, and out of these, 1,500 have been collected. The rest of the licence holders have been urged to deposit their weapons without further delay.”

DEO Aashika Jain said to keep check on misleading information, fake news, and paid news, a media monitoring cell has been set up too.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anandpur Sahib #Dera Bassi #Kharar #Mohali