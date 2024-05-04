INDIA VOTES 2024: Will make up for ‘BJP’s 10 lost years’, Manish Tewari gives assurance to Chandigarh residents

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 3

Congress candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari today assured the people of the city that he will make up for the loss of 10 precious years under the BJP rule.

He said, unlike the BJP, the Congress has a multi-pronged vision of development, which not only takes into account the needs of the nation as a whole, but also the local needs, besides reaching out to help the needy individuals like the unemployed youth or poor families by providing them regular monthly income directly.

Tewari was interacting with people in various markets and residential areas in Sectors 52, 21 and 22.

He said Chandigarh lost precious 10 years due to the callous indifference of the BJP dispensation that ruled right from the city up to the national capital. “The BJP had everything at its disposal and still the city slid in every aspect and so much so the “city beautiful” is no longer counted among the cleanest cities in the country,” he observed.

“I have a vision, which I will soon be spelling out, for building a prosperous and progressive Chandigarh, where development does not take the backseat any further,” he assured the residents of Chandigarh.

Tewari, who comes with a vast experience of being a decorated parliamentarian and a former union minister, maintained that the Congress has a multi-pronged strategy and approach towards progress and development.

He said while there was a well-defined vision for nation building, the party also has specific plans for the local area development and above all, reaching out to individuals like unemployed youth and poor women, by providing them direct monthly income.

Tewari referred to the party’s ‘Grahlakshmi’ scheme under which one woman in every poor family will receive Rs 8,500 every month, which comes to Rs 1 lakh a year, directly in her bank account, which will for sure help the families financially.

Padyatra in Sector 52

Earlier in the morning, accompanied by Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky and other senior leaders, Tewari went around the Sector 52 market and residential areas leading a ‘padyatra’ where hundreds of party workers joined him. He interacted with the shopkeepers, traders and common people asking them about the issues they were facing, while assuring them to resolve them at the earliest.

A separate ‘padyatra’ was organised in Sectors 21 and 22. Hundreds of Congress and AAP workers participated in the Yatra. Later, Tewari held an interaction with the citizens in Sector 21.

