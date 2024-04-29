INDIA VOTES 2024: Will raise people’s concerns in Lok Sabha, says Congress candidate from Ambala seat

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 28

Congress candidate from Ambala, Varun Chaudhary, who was in Panchkula on Sunday, said he would raise the people’s voice in the Lok Sabha. Chaudhary also took digs at the BJP government and said the party leaders were issuing trifle allegations over the Congress’s manifesto out of anxiety.

Chaudhary, whose candidature was announced three days ago, held meetings with party leaders and workers in Panchkula and Kalka and also addressed the media. He said all party leaders were together, and the workers had resolved to ensure the party’s victory in the Ambala seat.

Speaking about the constituency, he said no one had raised the demands and concerns of the people of Ambala constituency in parliament. “There was complete silence on the Ambala constituency in parliament for 10 years. But I will raise their matters as I have already done as an MLA in the legislative assembly,” he said.

He said the BJP was facing the ire of people due to its faulty policies and said, “The BJP is facing the people’s ire wherever they are going due to the Centre Government’s faulty policies. They have failed to deliver for the people, but they are giving false guarantees to the people.”

Commenting on the BJP leaders’ allegations in the Congress party’s manifesto over redistribution of assets and others, he said such allegations were trifle. “I do not want to respond to them, as one should not stoop down to such low levels of issuing statements. The important matter is to elect the people’s government, which the BJP is running from,” he said.

He said the Congress party would inaugurate its Panchkula office in a few days. Chaudhary said he would file the nomination papers to contest the elections on May 2.

