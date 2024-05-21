 INDIA VOTES 2024: Yogi Adityanath calls Rahul Gandhi, Manish Tewari udan khatolas : The Tribune India

INDIA VOTES 2024: Yogi Adityanath calls Rahul Gandhi, Manish Tewari udan khatolas

Says unlike Punjab, he has hung mafia upside down, praises Sanjay Tandon for work during Covid

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a rally of the BJP at Maloya in Chandigarh on Monday. Photos: Vicky



Chandigarh, May 20

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and its candidate for the city LS seat Manish Tewari “udan khatolas”, saying that they go missing after elections.

“They are ‘udan khatolas’. After fighting elections, they go missing. The person, who does not stand with you through thick and thin, cannot respect your heritage and cannot do welfare of poor. Do not become a part of sin by electing such a representative,” said Yogi addressing a major rally in Maloya. While praising BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon for having done social work during the Covid times, he said Gandhi and Tiwari were not seen here in those difficult times.

Yogi, whose speech started and ended with Shri Ram, invoked Ram in most part of his speech. He started with “Sabko Ram Ram, I have come from the land of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram to the land of Chandi, Mansa Devi matas and gurus” and ended his speech with slogans “Jo Ram ko laye hai, hum unko layenge and Jai Jai Shri Ram”.

Yogi claimed as he had seen in Chandigarh and UP, the whole country believed that “Modi will come” and people have made up their mind for “400 paar”.

“When we say 400 paar, the Congress feels dizzy because they themselves are not fighting on 400 seats. Owing to their misdeeds, the people have made them unable even to fight 400 seats,” said the UP CM.

“The one who is of Ram belongs to us, not any other person. The Congress rejected Ram saying that he does not exist. If they have brains, they can, at least, now build it in Italy,” he said, having a dig at the Congress amid chants of “Yogi Yogi”.

The BJP leader claimed the Congress had claimed if a decision in favour of Ram Mandir was made, there would be a bloodbath in the country. “I had stated if anyone dared do riots in UP, we would hang him upside down… There has been no riots in the state for the past seven years. The day the decision came was peaceful and cordial,” said Yogi amid a loud cheer from the crowd.

The BJP’s firebrand leader said, “Riots do not happen now and even nobody offers namaz on roads. Mikes have gone off at ‘majars’ and mosques. Everyone wants to live in peace.”

Accusing the Congress of giving the country terrorism, naxalism, corruption and anarchy in “virasat”, he said PM Narendra Modi had changed the image as well as condition of India in 10 years.

Having a dig at Pakistan, Yogi said, “Even if a small cracker is exploded on border, Pakistan rushes to clarify that it was not them. New India ‘chedata nahi aur chedoge toh chodata nahi’.”

“The Congress has pain in the stomach when citizenship is given to members of the prosecuted communities. It is service to humanity. Duryodhana’s soul has crept into the Congress… They said India’s resources are for Muslims. Where do Hindus and Sikhs go?” he questioned. “Before building Ram Mandir, we built an international airport after Valmiki ji. Unlike Punjab, we have hung mafia upside down. The Congress first divided the country, then communities and has now set eyes on your ancestral property. The Congress wants to take it from you and give it to Muslims. It is like Aurangzeb’s jizya, which called for either accepting Islam or paying the levy. Aurangzeb first murdered his brother and then jailed father for power. The soul of the Mughal ruler has crept into the Congress.”

Huge rush despite scorching heat

  • A large number of people, mostly natives of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, gathered at the rally ground. Coolers and fans were put up at the venue.
  • Though Yogi reached there around 12:30 pm, people had started settling on their chairs from 9:30 am onwards and kept waiting for the leader in the sweltering heat amid the slogans of “phir ek baar, Modi sarkar”. While some were carrying BJP flags, the others were wearing party caps and NaMO T-shirts.
  • “We had made seating arrangement for 10,000 people. However, 25,000 people turned up, thanks to Yogi’s popularity. Many of them were watching Yogi on big screens put up outside the tent. Though day’s temperature was 42.7°C, that of the Congress reached 50°C, seeing the huge gathering at the rally,” said Sanjeev Rana, BJP’s media incharge.

1.83 lakh UP natives in city: 2019 report

According to the 2019 Census Migration Report, 1.83 lakh migrants from UP (17.36%) — the highest number of people from another state — reside in the city. The number of those from Punjab is 1.43 lakh (13.58%). Similarly, 88,386 persons (8.37%) living here are from Haryana, 60,465 (5.73%) from Himachal Pradesh and 53,756 (5.09%) from Bihar. The report was based on the 2011 census.

