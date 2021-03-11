Indian Army lads win hockey meet

Chandigarh, April 23
Indian Army lads won the third edition of the Air Force’s 3rd Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament, which concluded at 3BRD Hockey Ground, here today.
The Indian Army team won the trophy after beating the Indian Air Force team (7-6) in the final match. The match was decided in a thrilling tie-break. Both teams scored 2-2 goals in the regular time.
Recruit Havildar Arsu was declared man of the match. To commemorate the 103rd birth anniversary of Air Force Marshal Arjan Singh Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC), 3rd edition of Air Force Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament was held from April 18 to 23.
A total of 12 teams, including Bangladesh Air Force Hockey team, participated in this tournament. The tournament is being organised by the Air Force Sports Control Board (AFSCB) since 2018.
Air Marshal S Prabhakaran, Air Officer-in-Charge, Indian Air Force, awarded the winners. —
