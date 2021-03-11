Tricolour displayed at SFJ leader Gurpatwant Pannu’s house in Chandigarh, US-based terrorist had asked Sikh youths to hoist Khalistani flag on I-Day

Jupinderjit Singh/Amit Sharma
Chandigarh, August 11
Amid the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, the Indian flag was on Thursday displayed at the house of Gurpatwant Pannun at Sector 15 in Chandigarh.
Congress leader Gursimram Singh Mand from Ludhiana, along with his supporters, arrived outside the house of Pannu, and raised slogans. They were carrying Indian flags, which was put up at the main gate.
Satya Narayan, a security guard at the house told that a few people had came around 1.40 pm, and raised slogans 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Inquilab Zindabad'.
A proclamation notice issued by NIA Court, Mohali, has also been pasted outside his house.
Pannu, founder of the banned organisation, SFJ, has been asking people to hoist Khalistani flag on Independence Day at key places.
Pannu has also been offering employment abroad besides a cash prize for hoisting the Khalistani flag.
Haryana Gurdwara Management Committee chief Baljit Singh Daduwal has recently asked Sikh youths to stay away from the allurement's by Pannu.
