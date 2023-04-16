Indian Railways win hockey title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 15

Indian Railways won the 4th Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament at 3 Base Repair Depot (BRD), Air Force Station, today. In the final, Indian Railways defeated Chandigarh XI (5-4).

Railways’ strikers pressed Chandigarh XI defenders few seconds after the starting whistle. The side pulled off the first goal in the 4th minute as Sayyad Niyaz Rahim sounded the wooden plank. Aiyappa PR doubled the lead in the 11th minute. However, the joy was cut short by Ranjot Singh, who netted two back-to-back goals, one each in the 20th and the 27th minute.

As the scores were at par, the Railways’ team once again claimed the lead as Gursahibjit Singh scored a goal in the 33rd minute, while Ajit Pandey netted one in the 34th minute.

Chandigarh lads tried their best to claim the lead and in the process scored another goal in the 48th minute through the stick of Hashim. However, Deepak again put Railways’ in the commanding position by scoring team’s fifth goal in the 54th minute.

Chandigarh lads, meanwhile, pulled off one last goal in the 57th minute through Mohit. Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC, Chief of the Air Staff, awarded the winners.