Indians make mark wherever they go, says Purohit at PEC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 2

The Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University) celebrated its 53rd convocation with Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit as the chief guest. The event was graced by the presence of Purva Garg, Secretary Technical Education, Rajinder Gupta, Chairman, Board of Governors, prof Baldev Setia, PEC Director, prof Siby John, PEC Deputy Director, prof Rajesh Bhatia, Dean Academics Affairs.

Punjab Engineering College students in a jubilant mood during the 53rd convocation . RAVI KUMAR

The Governor in his convocation address said Indians make a mark wherever they go. Sixty per cent of the NASA’s scientists are Asians while 30 per cent of the Asians comprise of Indians. By quoting Mahatma Gandhi, he encouraged the students to lead a simple life and not make easy money.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit distributed gold and silver medals to meritorious students and conferred the honoris causa degree to Dr Sreedhara Panicker Somanath, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

A total of 640 BTech degrees, 96 MTech degrees and 38 PhD degrees were awarded at the convocation. Out of 774 degrees, 497 students were awarded the degree in person and 277 students in absentia.

Couple who bagged PhD degree same day

Among other degree recipients were Deepak Saini from Kangra, Himachal Pradesh and Aashima Khosla from Batala, who received PhD degrees for their respective thesis at the convocation today.

They enrolled in the PhD computer science course in 2018 and submitted the final thesis in 2022, after which they got married. “As we come from different geographies and communities, it took over seven months to convince my parents for the marriage,” said Deepak while Aashima claimed that her parents readily accepted their relationship. Educational achievement became the reason behind the acceptance of communities, added the couple.

