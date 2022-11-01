IndiGo starts direct flight between Chandigarh and Indore

New Delhi, November 1

In its bid to strengthen domestic connectivity and offer consumers the ease of taking direct flights to maximum destinations, IndiGo has launched direct flights between Indore and Chandigarh.

The ceremony on Tuesday was graced by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and other eminent dignitaries from Indore.

Both Indore and Chandigarh are smart cities and hold historical importance and have many tourist attractions that are a must-visit.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo, said, "As part of our mission to enhance accessibility and strengthen domestic connectivity, we have launched direct flights between Indore and Chandigarh.

The new flights will not only enhance capacity, but also provide more options to customers. Indore is India's cleanest city and Chandigarh is the most well-planned city, both have a lot to offer not just in terms of places to visit but also the culture and gastronomic experiences. We will continue to stay true to our promise of courteous, hassle-free, on-time and affordable travel experience."