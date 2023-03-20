Individual conveyance deeds now must for flats in P'kula housing societies

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 19

Residents living in Group Housing Societies here would have to shell out Rs 4 lakh as per a notification issued by the Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Haryana, causing resentment among the public.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Chander Mohan said the new notification was not only troubling the general public but also violating the rules of the Group Housing Society. He said there was a lot of anger among the residents of Sector 20 and several other sectors.

The former Deputy CM said the notification issued on December 23 stated that everyone would have to get the conveyance deed executed personally, which was not necessary as per the government rules. He said the law of Group Housing Society was made for the benefit of the people, but now the government itself was violating the rules framed by it and was bent upon looting people’s hard-earned money.

Chander Mohan said residents of Puri Group Housing Society in Sector 20 had got the conveyance deed executed and had given the money to the government and there was no outstanding amount against the society. But the cooperative society had now put an extra burden of Rs 4 lakh on the residents of the society by ordering that the conveyance deed would have to be executed individually, he said.

The ex-Deputy CM urged the government to immediately cancel the new notification and that people be issued forms under the old law. He said the files for the transfer of properties which were pending with the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Haryana, be passed with immediate effect.