Indore man booked for raping employer in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 21

The local police have booked a 32-year-old man for raping a 38-year-old woman.

The suspect has been identified as Ankit Jain, a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Naveen Pal Singh, SHO, Mataur police station, said the incident took place in October 2018 when the victim was running a private health care company in Mohali and gave an advertisement for recruiting employees. She had hired Ankit Jain, who later befriended her. On the day of the incident, he offered her a cold drink mixed with some sedatives and raped her. The suspect had also taken objectionable photographs of the victim, which he used to blackmail her. He took money from her on several occasions.

The SHO said the victim lodged a complaint with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Mohali following which an inquiry was conducted by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (City -1). After taking an opinion of the legal department, the case under Sections 376, 408, 420 and 381 of the IPC and Section 66-E and C of the IT Act was registered at the Mataur police station.

The police said they were conducting raids to arrest the suspect. —