Industrialist booked for criminal trespass of forest land in Kalka

Panchkula, April 29
The owner of an industrial unit has been booked for allegedly building an illegal path on ‘protected area’ of forest land in Kalka for commercial purpose.
According to the Forest Department, despite action against them, they continued to use the path, which was around 500 metre long and six metre wide, and even threatened the staff.
Sahil Sharma, the owner of JM Industries, has been booked under Sections 447 (criminally trespassing) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Kalka police station on a complaint of Kalka forest range officer Manir.
The department had apprised Sports Minister Sandeep Singh of the matter at a meeting of the District Grievances Redressal Committee on April 19.
The minister had ordered the registration of an FIR in this regard.
