Industrialists, Aggarwal Sewa Samiti lend support to Vijay Inder Singla

Mohali, May 19

The Congress candidate from Anandpur Sahib Constituency, Vijay Inder Singla, received support from a large number of industrialists and members of the Mohali Industries Association (MIA) and the Aggarwal Sewa Samiti.

Vijay Inder Single interacts with voters during campaigning at Jujhar Nagar village in Mohali. Vicky

Former Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and Mohali MC Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu got behind Singla’s election campaign. The Chairman of the Punjab PHD Chamber of Commerce, RS Sachdeva, urged all industrialists in the district to vote for him.

BJP candidate addresses gathering

The BJP candidate from Anandpur Sahib, Dr Subhash Sharma, addressed various public meetings during the election campaign in Balachaur and its surrounding areas today. He organised election campaigns at Pojewal, Marewal, Kathgarh, and Begowal today.

“I will bring a big project related to the cotton industry here so that the youth get employment near their homes. I will make as many visits as required from Sri Anandpur Sahib to Delhi for this,” he said.

