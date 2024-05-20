Industrialists, Aggarwal Sewa Samiti lend support to Vijay Inder Singla

Mohali, May 19
The Congress candidate from Anandpur Sahib Constituency, Vijay Inder Singla, received support from a large number of industrialists and members of the Mohali Industries Association (MIA) and the Aggarwal Sewa Samiti.
Former Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and Mohali MC Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu got behind Singla’s election campaign. The Chairman of the Punjab PHD Chamber of Commerce, RS Sachdeva, urged all industrialists in the district to vote for him.
BJP candidate addresses gathering
The BJP candidate from Anandpur Sahib, Dr Subhash Sharma, addressed various public meetings during the election campaign in Balachaur and its surrounding areas today. He organised election campaigns at Pojewal, Marewal, Kathgarh, and Begowal today.
“I will bring a big project related to the cotton industry here so that the youth get employment near their homes. I will make as many visits as required from Sri Anandpur Sahib to Delhi for this,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bibhav erased phone data, assault footage blank: Cops
Claim vital Maliwal case evidence lost | Say attack could ha...
Phase-5: Spotlight on Rajnath, Smriti, Rahul
Polling in 49 seats across six states, 2 UTs today | Omar, L...
Capital sizzles at 44.4°C
Weather department sounds red alert till tomorrow