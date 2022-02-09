Industrialists meet Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

A two-member delegation representing the Joint Forum of Industries met UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit on conversion of industrial plots from leasehold to freehold.

The delegation comprised of Naveen Manglani, president, Chamber of Chandigarh Industries, and MPS Chawla, president, Chandigarh Industrial Association.

“We explained to him the need for development of industry and the industrial areas in Chandigarh,” they said, adding that he was forthcoming on their main issue of conversion of industrial plots from leasehold to freehold.

“He assured that the Administration is seized of the matter and actively working on it, and will surely do it soon, and at reasonable rates,” the delegation members said.

The delegation members told the Administrator that the policy for the conversion of plots in the Industrial Area from leasehold to freehold had been a long-pending demand of the industries in the city and was also a part of the Chandigarh’s first-ever Industrial Policy, which was released in 2015. After years of pursuance with the Administration, they had been informed that in May 2017, the UT Administration had sought approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs for conversion of plots from leasehold to freehold.

“We request you to kindly hold deliberations with stakeholders before finalising the policy and rates, thereby ensuring that an affordable and user-friendly policy is formulated for the conversion of plots from leasehold to freehold,” they said.

