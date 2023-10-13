Industry, academia must work in tandem: Experts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 12

The Technology Enabling Centre (TEC) of Panjab University in collaboration with the UT Administration, CII and the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology (PSCST) organised a conference on industry-focused research.

More than 60 scientists from all over the country presented more than 75 technologies. Dr PJ Singh, chairman, CII, Punjab, emphasised the role of industry-academia collaboration, stating, “India can become a superpower, a $5 trillion economy, and compete with developed nations only if the industry can harness the knowledge, research, development, and innovation happening in the universities. This conference facilitates the critical interaction between industry professionals and scientists, fostering an environment of mutual understanding and growth.”

DPS Kharbanda, CEO, Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion, emphasised the importance of collaboration between industry and academia. Both academia and industry needed to come out of the “inertia” state of mind and became open and responsive to each other’s suggestions.

