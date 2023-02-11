Infant’s Aadhaar enrolment city’s first Sampark doorstep service

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 10

The first doorstep delivery of service offered via Sampark centres was provided to a resident of Sector 40 here today.

Aadhaar enrolment of a three-month-old baby was the first service provided under the recently launched facility.

Rupesh Kumar, Director, IT, said the initiative was taken to expand the outreach of service delivery for the convenience of citizens.

For availing doorstep service, a citizen has to pay Rs 200 (inclusive of taxes) per transaction and Rs 100 (inclusive of taxes) for every subsequent service transaction(excluding other charges/fees).

The service can be booked via Sampark website, Sampark toll free number 1800-180-1725 or Sampark app.