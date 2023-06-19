 Info screens showing arrival time at all Chandigarh bus shelters by October : The Tribune India

Info screens showing arrival time at all Chandigarh bus shelters by October

Info screens showing arrival time at all Chandigarh bus shelters by October

For the convenience of passengers, the UT Transport Department has decided to install passenger information screens (PIS) at all bus queue shelters across the city.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 18

For the convenience of passengers, the UT Transport Department has decided to install passenger information screens (PIS) at all bus queue shelters across the city.

Pradhuman Singh, Director Transport, said they had started installing the PIS at bus queue shelters last year and the project would be completed by the end of October.

He said the screens were being put up under the intelligent transportation system (ITS) installed in all Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) buses operating on local routes.

The UT Administration had last year decided to construct 221 new bus queue shelters across the city at a cost of Rs 7.31 crore. Of these, work on 102 had been completed, while the remaining shelters would be constructed by August in a phased manner.

An official said the construction of new bus queue shelters in villages and sectors was mooted as per the requirement of the Transport Department. The department had decided to implement the grid system of public transport so as to make it more public-friendly.

The locations of shelters in various sectors and villages was finalised by a team of officials from the Transport Department, Department of Urban Planning and the Engineering Department. Of the existing 148 bus queue shelters in the city, 11 were found structurally unstable. The remaining 137 have been retained after refurbishment, he said.

The screens will allow commuters to know the estimated time of arrival of buses, besides the timetable.

In August 2021, the Transport Department had launched the ITS for local buses. The World Bank-sponsored project, costing the administration around Rs 25 crore, aims at modernising the transport system, providing real-time information about buses on a mobile application. CTU services are being upgraded with IT-enabled solutions as well.

A primary control station at Sector 43 keeps track of all buses though the global positioning system and monitors these under a planned system. Bus depots are linked to the primary control station via local area network connections and bus drivers are provided with SMS facility to inform about their departure that is monitored by the central system.

A mobile app for passengers, “Tricity bus app”, has been developed. Through this, commuters in the city can get real-time information about the movement of buses, besides time of arrival and departure. The project has been implemented on 358 CTU buses running on 59 routes in the tricity.

Part of intelligent transportation system

  • Transport Department started installing passenger information screens at bus queue shelters last year
  • These are part of intelligent transportation system installed in all CTU buses operating on local routes
  • Of 221 new bus queue shelters planned across city costing Rs 7.31 cr, 102 have been built, rest will be ready by August
  • Of existing 148 shelters, 11 were found structurally unstable; remaining 137 have been retained after refurbishment

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian student, who was seen carrying woman to his flat to rape her, sentenced in UK

2
Entertainment

Dharmendra is the 'coolest' baraati in Karan Deol’s wedding, sets mood with some bhangra and dhol beats

3
Diaspora

38-year-old Indian-origin man stabbed to death in London, 2nd incident in three days

4
Chandigarh

Lounge bars raided in Panchkula

5
Punjab

Punjab's law and order deteriorating as CM Mann spends all his time touring with Kejriwal: Amit Shah in Gurdaspur

6
Punjab

Moga jeweller’s murder: Punjab Police nab 4 accused from Patna, Nanded

7
Punjab

Punjab govt to amend Sikh Gurdwara Act to 'ensure free telecast rights' of Gurbani from Golden Temple, SGPC flays move

8
Nation

UP: 57 patients die at Ballia district hospital in 4 days, CMS removed

9
Nation

Gunmen shoot dead two women over monetary dispute with brother, three held; AAP, BJP trade barbs

10
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Don't Miss

View All
Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Top News

Manipur remains tense, women out on streets to protest violence; curfew eased

Manipur remains tense, women out on streets to protest violence; curfew eased

PM Modi’s silence hurting, say 10 oppn parties | Army conduc...

Ethnic divisions at odds with party loyalties

Ethnic divisions at odds with party loyalties

Mystery over 57 deaths in 4 days at UP hospital

Mystery over 57 deaths in 4 days at UP hospital

Top doc removed after blaming heatwave

Landslide at Theog cuts off Shimla from upper HP

Landslide at Theog cuts off Shimla from upper HP

Tourists and locals face trouble | Have to take long alterna...

$ lure sends Punjab college dropout rate north

$ lure sends Punjab college dropout rate north

Up 15-40% in 6 years | Few takers for master’s courses | Bee...


Cities

View All

Woman found hanging, husband held for murder

Woman found hanging, husband held for murder

Pathetic Parks: Public parks in Kot Baba Deep Singh turn eyesore, wild growth paints ugly picture

Knotty Affair: Wire mesh in Indira Colony safety hazard for Amritsar residents

Power outage leaves Amritsar residents sweating

Open House: What steps should the government take to keep a check on fake travel agents?

JEE Advanced: Chandigarh’s Raghav Goyal tops tricity with AIR 4

JEE Advanced: Chandigarh's Raghav Goyal tops tricity with AIR 4

Diarrhoea Outbreak: No new cases; leakage found in 2 houses, connection cut

Diarrhoea Outbreak: Recurring phenomenon in Mohali; no lessons learnt

Gang targeting sports bicycles busted in Panchkula, 3 held

Café owner objects to peeing in open, thrashed

Two sisters shot dead in Delhi, three arrested

Two sisters shot dead in Delhi, three arrested

At 289m, Aerocity Metro station to have longest platform in Ph-IV plan

International cyber crime gang busted, 4 held

DU student stabbed to death

Court notes delay in trial, gives bail to robbery accused

Gas leak from cold store sparks panic

Gas leak from cold store sparks panic

Providing transparent, responsive governance top priority, says new DC

MC officials’ indifference leaves Guru Nanakpura park in ruins

4 members of Bambiha gang land in police net

1 killed as stray animal hits bike

Commuters battle chaos outside new bus stand in Patiala

Commuters battle chaos outside new bus stand in Patiala

Soldier jumps into Bhakra, saves drowning teenage girl

Man nabbed with 4-gm heroin

Mobile seized from jail inmate