Injection contained sleeping pills, insecticide, sanitiser

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, November 22

The injection administered to the patient in the Gynaecology Ward of the PGI contained a mix of insecticide, sanitiser and sleeping pills. Accused Mandeep Singh, a key player in the criminal plan to kill the victim, was offered Rs 10 lakh by victim’s brother Jasmeet Singh.

DSP (Central) Gurmukh Singh said Mandeep had spent days researching and concocting a poisonous substance using anti-cockroach spray, sanitiser and sleeping pills. Five sleeping pills each were used to prepare two injections. “Although two injections of 5 ml each were prepared, only one was administered to the victim by accused Jaspreet Kaur,” the DSP added.

The police are trying to recover the unused injection. Investigations revealed that Mandeep was introduced to the victim’s brother Jasmeet Singh through Buta Singh.

PGI informed about poison: DSP We have informed the PGI about the injection so that they can proceed with the treatment accordingly, — Gurmukh Singh, DSP (Central)

Highlighting Mandeep’s key role in the crime, the DSP stated that financial liabilities, including Rs 2-lakh debt, forced him to commit the crime, for which he was promised a substantial reward. “Mandeep was to receive Rs 10 lakh for the job and initially, Jasmeet had paid Rs 50,000 to Buta, who further gave Rs 25,000 to Mandeep, and kept the remaining amount,” said the police official.

A policeman privy to the probe revealed that initially, Mandeep was to administer the injection to the victim at the PGI. When the victim was transferred to the Gynaecology Ward after spending seven days in the ICU, Mandeep persuaded Jaspreet to carry out the job. The DSP said Jaspreet received Rs 3,000 only, of which Rs 1,000 was transferred digitally. “Jaspreet was asked to administer the injection, but she was not aware of the entire conspiracy,” he added.

On the day of the incident, Jaspreet entered the Gynaecology Ward, claiming to be sent by a doctor, and administered an injection to the victim.

The victim’s sister-in-law Jatinder Kaur got suspicious and questioned her. As Jatinder confronted her, the accused tried to escape.

However, she managed to click a picture of Jaspreet from her mobile phone.

The police were informed about the incident and subsequently, a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered at the Sector 11 police station.

