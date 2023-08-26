Jail inmates’ artworks on display

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 25



The Department of Prison and Correctional Administration has put up an exhibition of paintings, sculptures and other artworks made by inmates of Model Jail at Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10-C, Chandigarh.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal inaugurated the exhibition on Friday. It will remain open from 10 am to 5 pm till September 8. Raj Kumar Singh, IG (Prisons), Palika Arora, Additional IG (Prisons), and jail officials were present.