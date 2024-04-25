Innovation to aid healthcare, forensic science

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

In a groundbreaking development in the realms of healthcare and forensic science, a pioneering patent has been granted for a novel peptide and its conjugate designed to detect prostate specific antigen (PSA) — a protein produced by prostate gland in males.

PSA is used for early diagnosis of prostate cancer in the healthcare system and semen detection in sexual assault cases.

Dr Avneet Saini, assistant professor, Department of Biophysics, Panjab University (PU), Dr Shweta Sharma, assistant professor, Institute of Forensic Science and Criminology (PU), Dr Sheetal Sharma, former research scholar, post doctoral fellow and guest faculty, Department of Biophysics (PU), and instructor in Biological Systems Engineering, Plaksha University, and Panchali Barman, pursuing PhD (PU), have been granted the patent.

