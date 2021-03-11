Inspections, notices fail to move building owners

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 27

Fire and Emergency Services Department’s inspections and notices issued to building owners seem to have little impact.

With the MC’s Fire Department mainly sticking to giving notices after finding violation of fire-safety norms during the inspection of respective buildings, most premises owners have failed to budge.

Inspection of buildings underway Fire inspection of buildings is on at present

Departments will be told about particular fire-safety violations on their respective premises

Violators will be issued a fire-safety advisory

If the buildings do not comply with the norms in the given time, action will be taken as per the laid down norms

A fire wing official said in case of fire-safety norm violation or non-compliance with the notices or not taking NOCs, the department could seal the property, but seldom this action had been taken.

In the recent past, the civic body did not move beyond inspections and issuing notices. The Sector 32 fire incident in which a PG accommodation was sealed after the death of three girls was an exception.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said stricter action will be considered. “We can only proceed as per the provisions of the law. However, in case of non-compliance, stricter provisions can be considered,” she told Chandigarh Tribune.

Another inspection by the department is undergoing at present. During the inspection, the department will inspect buildings and owners will be told about particular fire-safety violations on their respective premises. Those who do not have required arrangement will be issued a fire-safety advisory.

However, several such inspections done earlier did not make much affect as only 2 per cent owners have obtained the fire-safety certificate from the department.

Of the over 20,000 commercial establishments, less than 1,000 have taken the fire-safety NOC. Likewise, hundreds of PG accommodations are mushrooming in the city, but only 70 of them got the fire-safety certificate.

Exception

