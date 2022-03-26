INST-CSIO meet on research collaboration

Chandigarh, March 25
To foster research and development collaborations between premier institutes of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST) and the Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO) organised the first annual bilateral meeting, SmartMEET-2022), here today.
More than 250 faculty members and research scholars presented their works on the theme of materials and technology for energy and environmental remediation, such as energy harvesting materials, thin film, polymer actuators and waste-to-wealth technology.
Prof Amitava Patra, Director, INST, laid stress on bridging the gap between basic science and technology for societal welfare through an effective collaboration between the institutes.
Prof Ananta Ramakrishna, Director, CSIO, commented the bilateral meeting was an unique opportunity for both institutes which had a complementary mandate.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Leaky valve, low pressure in propellant tank led to GSLV failure in August last year: ISRO
The FAC found that the GISAT-1 mission failed owing to damag...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again asks for peace talks; Turkish President Erdogan talks with Zelenskyy
Issues a video address to the nation on Friday
When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow
And gave zero food wastage message to his assistant in Rohta...
'Beat drums and ring bells': Congress's three-phase campaign against price rise from March 31 to April 7
Will organise ‘Mehngai-mukt Bharat’ dharnas and marches at a...