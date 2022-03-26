INST-CSIO meet on research collaboration

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 25

To foster research and development collaborations between premier institutes of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST) and the Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO) organised the first annual bilateral meeting, SmartMEET-2022), here today.

More than 250 faculty members and research scholars presented their works on the theme of materials and technology for energy and environmental remediation, such as energy harvesting materials, thin film, polymer actuators and waste-to-wealth technology.

Prof Amitava Patra, Director, INST, laid stress on bridging the gap between basic science and technology for societal welfare through an effective collaboration between the institutes.

Prof Ananta Ramakrishna, Director, CSIO, commented the bilateral meeting was an unique opportunity for both institutes which had a complementary mandate.