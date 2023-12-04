Mohali: INST, Sector 81, road faces GMADA apathy

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 3

The Institute of Nano Science & Technology (INST), Sector 81, is in the dire need of a solution to its potholed road and roadsides littered with garbage.

A faculty member said, “Yesterday, Dr Jitendra Singh, MoS (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology, also noticed the poor conditions of the roads when his vehicle passed through this stretch on his way to inaugurate the new 5-story research block.”

At one point on the road, there is a massive PSPCL pylon that seemingly encroaches on one side. There are a few illegal cuts on the road as well, which may cause accidents. The INST faculty and students’ woes get bigger with each passing year.

The residents of Sector 81, Sector 82 Industrial Area, village Chilla, Manauli, Saini Majra, Premgarh, Chaumajra and Badhi are also facing GMADA officials’ apathy as there are roads that meet a dead end abruptly. Karnail Singh, a resident of village Chilla, said, “If the road is joined with the Kharar-Landran road near Saneta, traffic on Airport Road will also reduce, and all the villages will be more accessible.”

A GMADA official said the stormwater drainage work is almost complete and the road too will be relayed soon.

