‘Install convex mirrors at blind spots in Sector 61’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 3

In the wake of road accidents due to blind spots, the 504 MIG Flats Residents’ Welfare Association, Sector 61, has requested the UT SSP to install 16 convex mirrors in the sector.

In a communication, the association attached pictures of the points for installation of mirrors and also attached a map. The letter said all these points were blind spots and cause of accidents.

“Due to rush of vehicles at the above points, chances of accident are always there. The situation is worst after the opening of a wine shop in the Sector 61 market. Many accidents have taken place at these points,” said Vinit Singh Chahuan, president of the association.

“Hence, we request for installation of a large convex mirror so that accidents can be averted,” he added.

Area residents said the sector had many small turns and one could not notice a vehicle coming from the other side.