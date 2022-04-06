Install HSRP or face challan: Chandigarh traffic police

Chandigarh: The UT traffic police will start challaning vehicles without the high-security registration plate (HSRP) and third registration mark (colour-coded sticker) from next week. The police stated that as per the directions of the Central Government, installation of HSRP and colour-coded stickers on the vehicle was mandatory. “People should fulfil the requirements as the traffic police will start issuing challans in a week,” the police said. TNS

Punjab Deputy AG felicitated

Chandigarh: Punjab Women Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati honoured Deepika Deshwal, Punjab’s Deputy Advocate General (DAG) in the SC, for saving 80 girls in harassment cases. She has been engaged in counselling women who are being subjected to domestic violence and are suffering from depression and anxiety. TNS

Theft reported

Chandigarh: Thieves struck at Jalaludin Ansari’s house in Hallo Majra and took way jewellery, a mobile phone and Rs750. A case has been registered. TNS

Rohit Seth, president, CAT Bar Association (second from left), along with SK Monga, Member (Judicial)-cum-HoD, Chandigarh Bench of CAT (third from left), and KK Thakur, vice-president of the association (second from right), presents a memento to Rakesh Kumar Gupta, Member (Administrative), CAT, Bengaluru Bench (third from right), in Chandigarh on Tuesday.